Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Alteryx also reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.16.

In related news, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 76,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $9,974,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $828,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,006 shares of company stock valued at $20,945,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,414,000 after purchasing an additional 935,331 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,152,000 after purchasing an additional 498,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,900 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 324.6% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,819,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,365 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYX traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $138.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $144.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.95, a P/E/G ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.