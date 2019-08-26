Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.40, approximately 662,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 449,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $348.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 211.15%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,929 shares of company stock worth $1,167,913 in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alphatec by 143.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 116,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

