Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.7% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,585. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,567 shares of company stock valued at $53,420,869 over the last three months. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ALXN. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

