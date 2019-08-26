Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKTS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,229. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $39,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,300 shares of company stock worth $122,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1,952.5% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth $179,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.