Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the July 15th total of 346,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AGRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 215,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.54. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 104,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 120,403 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.