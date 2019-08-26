Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha Buys 209,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha bought 209,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $1,766,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha bought 246,500 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $1,954,745.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha bought 264,708 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $2,101,781.52.

Shares of GTES stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $8.14. 486,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.89. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $809.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.93 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 246.1% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,747,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,348,000 after buying an additional 1,953,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,781,000 after buying an additional 1,122,017 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth $7,654,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 2,193.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 672,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 642,787 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $4,732,000.

GTES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on Gates Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

