AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Set at $80.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded AeroVironment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.32.

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,840. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $121.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $351,213.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,693.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $873,723.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,997.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,208,983. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

