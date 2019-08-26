Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.33. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 12,261 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 24.86%.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,041.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 192.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 673,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 443,096 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 72.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 113,326 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

