Aegeus Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,216.00 (AEG)

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Aegeus has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aegeus has a total market cap of $41,461.00 and $3,216.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aegeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00251767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.01297099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00095034 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aegeus Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 39,343,905 coins and its circulating supply is 34,808,083 coins. Aegeus’ official website is aegeus.io . The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aegeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

