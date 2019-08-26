Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $93,881.00 and approximately $211.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,967,007 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

