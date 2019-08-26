Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Set at $37.00 by Nomura

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been given a $37.00 price target by analysts at Nomura in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMD. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,085,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 3.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,614,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 709,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,092,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,878,524 shares of company stock worth $60,911,813. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,399,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,743,000 after buying an additional 136,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,507 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 92,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

