ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Trading Up 0.7%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) shares were up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70, approximately 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
The company has a market cap of $383.00 million, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)
ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.
