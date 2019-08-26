ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Trading Up 0.7%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) shares were up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70, approximately 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

The company has a market cap of $383.00 million, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.81 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that ADVA Optical Networking SE will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.