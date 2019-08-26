Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Given a $58.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $58.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.60.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. 610,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,507. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $104,283.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,354,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,725,000 after buying an additional 334,931 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,677,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,013,000 after buying an additional 278,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,239,000 after buying an additional 258,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,168,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 504,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,737,000 after buying an additional 244,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.