Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,466 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 139,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 21.5% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.3% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,697,224. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.94 on Monday, hitting $286.38. 670,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,361. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

