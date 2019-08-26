Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

Adesto Technologies stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Adesto Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $300.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, insider Gideon D. Intrater sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $80,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,369 shares of company stock valued at $405,678. 12.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 90,468 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 865,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 772.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 75,962 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

