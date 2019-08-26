Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) rose 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.50, approximately 133,627 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 155,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

ACER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics from $66.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush set a $48.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 1,560.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 311,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

