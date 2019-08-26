A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Stock Position Raised by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.98 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Edward Jones downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $45.20. 23,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,360. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A. O. Smith announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.