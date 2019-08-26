$872.21 Million in Sales Expected for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post $872.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Three analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $866.90 million to $880.81 million. Workday reported sales of $671.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Workday from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total value of $57,942,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $61,727.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 756,292 shares of company stock valued at $154,605,671 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Workday by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,890 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 950.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.86. 1,349,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,328. Workday has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.55.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

