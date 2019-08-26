$614.65 Million in Sales Expected for ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) will post sales of $614.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ConturaEnergyInc .’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $643.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $585.60 million. ConturaEnergyInc . reported sales of $447.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConturaEnergyInc . will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ConturaEnergyInc ..

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.70 million. ConturaEnergyInc .’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,197. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Geiger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $60,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Lee Stanley sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $106,344.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,977 shares of company stock worth $1,515,067.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 48.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the second quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the second quarter valued at $82,000.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

