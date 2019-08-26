3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in 3M by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 977,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,419,000 after purchasing an additional 80,937 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 211,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.49. The company had a trading volume of 697,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.82 and its 200 day moving average is $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $155.27 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

