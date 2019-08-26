$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will post $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VF’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. VF reported sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full year sales of $11.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,679,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of VF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of VF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.69. 1,027,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. VF has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

