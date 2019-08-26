$3.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post $3.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $11.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.46.

Ball stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.78. 79,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52. Ball has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $80.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $602,811.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,485 shares in the company, valued at $28,650,027.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $557,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,833.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,701 shares of company stock worth $10,475,591. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at about $254,594,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ball by 448.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,160,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 3,691.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,325 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ball by 337.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,512,000 after acquiring an additional 791,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ball by 32.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,069,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,814,000 after acquiring an additional 752,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

