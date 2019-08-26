$28.27 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to announce $28.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.06 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $27.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $113.46 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $115.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.63 billion to $115.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $106.54. 943,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,660,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.99. The company has a market cap of $347.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.