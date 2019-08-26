$250.98 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to announce sales of $250.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.20 million. Alkermes posted sales of $248.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alkermes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 44,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,172. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.14 and a beta of 1.80. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 74.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

