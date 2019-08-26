2,122 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 75.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $45,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.98 on Monday, hitting $114.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09. The company has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.04%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

