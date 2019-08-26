$190,000.00 in Sales Expected for CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will post sales of $190,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80,000.00 to $300,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $460,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430,000.00 to $490,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.89 million to $14.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CorMedix.

Shares of CRMD traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,293. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

