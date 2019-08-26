1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Stock Price Down 1%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33, 486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.31.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOW)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

