$175.08 Million in Sales Expected for Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) will announce $175.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Akorn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.60 million and the highest is $177.50 million. Akorn reported sales of $165.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akorn will report full year sales of $700.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.50 million to $703.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $716.64 million, with estimates ranging from $678.11 million to $752.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akorn.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 72.25%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKRX shares. ValuEngine raised Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price target on Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Akorn stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 168,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,761. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $344.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.90. Akorn has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

In other Akorn news, Director Steven J. Meyer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan D. Weinstein acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $198,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,000 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akorn by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 115,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 219,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 128,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akorn in the fourth quarter worth $4,789,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Akorn by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,886,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 955,906 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

