16,950 Shares in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Purchased by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $11,084,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $5,585,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $305,000.

Shares of NYSE:AUB traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 55,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.21. Union Bankshares Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.26 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Several analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

