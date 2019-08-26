100,600 Shares in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Acquired by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.42. 51,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,825. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

