$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

SSNC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 100,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,957. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 13,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

