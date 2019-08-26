$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.98. 39,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.82 and its 200-day moving average is $149.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $171.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $4,990,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,351.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,392,292.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.