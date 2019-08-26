0x 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.75 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Bithumb, Bittrex and Ethfinex. 0x has a market capitalization of $107.99 million and $13.75 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00253366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.01293235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00094108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000410 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,475,853 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Independent Reserve, C2CX, Upbit, Vebitcoin, CoinTiger, Binance, Fatbtc, Livecoin, AirSwap, Mercatox, Ethfinex, OKEx, IDEX, DigiFinex, Crex24, BitMart, Cobinhood, Gatecoin, Huobi, Iquant, Bitbns, WazirX, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, DDEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Tokenomy, Kucoin, Hotbit, Coinone, Zebpay, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, Koinex, Bittrex, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, HitBTC, ABCC, BitBay, GOPAX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

