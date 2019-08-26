$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 98.57%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E V. Goings purchased 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,795. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 195.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 803,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 531,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 41.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,560,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,705,000 after buying an additional 455,200 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 438.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 407,300 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 54.8% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after buying an additional 404,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 18.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,997,000 after buying an additional 327,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

TUP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.54. 615,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,821. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.