$0.44 EPS Expected for Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) to announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stars Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.47. Stars Group posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

TSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Stars Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stars Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Stars Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Stars Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of TSG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.54. Stars Group has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stars Group during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Stars Group during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stars Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Stars Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

