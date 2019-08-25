ZrCoin (ZRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.89 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $41,135.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00014422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00254961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.01303564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00095090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,562,147 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.