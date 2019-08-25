Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 306.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 156.5% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $672,244.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,222.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $260,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,788.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,432 shares of company stock worth $5,083,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

ZTS stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.07. 1,823,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,227. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

