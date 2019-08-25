Zipper Trading 26.7% Lower Over Last Week (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. Zipper has a total market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, OKEx, FCoin and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zipper

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . Zipper’s official website is zipper.io

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, OKEx, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

