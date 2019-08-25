Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.56.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $140.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

