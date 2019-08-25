ZelCash (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZelCash has a total market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00907818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00026140 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00245472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004044 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 74,121,500 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

