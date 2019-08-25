ZCore 1-Day Volume Tops $1,250.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $338,024.00 and $1,250.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $18.94 and $24.68. Over the last week, ZCore has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 4,650,114 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $7.50, $24.68, $33.94, $32.15, $24.43, $13.77, $5.60, $51.55, $20.33, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.