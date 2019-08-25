ZClassic Price Down 8.8% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $97,320.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00501124 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00135896 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00051716 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000549 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 7,323,850 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.