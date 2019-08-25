Zayedcoin (ZYD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.00

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Zayedcoin has a total market cap of $18,804.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zayedcoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Zayedcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000125 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003991 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin Profile

Zayedcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net . Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zayedcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

