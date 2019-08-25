Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Smart Sand alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SND. B. Riley upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on shares of Smart Sand and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Smart Sand and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.97.

NASDAQ SND opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Edwin Young acquired 17,500 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 267,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,766.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $36,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Smart Sand by 365.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the period. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.