Zacks Investment Research Lowers National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NCMI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded National CineMedia from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.58.

National CineMedia stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $560.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.74.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is 183.78%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $1,291,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 11.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 24.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 10.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 154,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 81.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

