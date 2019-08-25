Zacks: Brokerages Expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to Post $1.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Integer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Integer also posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integer will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

ITGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

NYSE ITGR traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 170,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.96. Integer has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $92.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.13.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $481,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Integer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Integer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 68.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

