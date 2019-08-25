Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will report $119.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.90 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $115.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $467.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.50 million to $470.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $497.60 million to $514.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.49 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.71%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Shares of PRLB traded down $4.60 on Friday, reaching $90.38. 168,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,486. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $89.79 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth $34,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

