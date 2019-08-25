Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.82). Eiger Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02).

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIGR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 281.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,408 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,190,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 300,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 9.64. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

