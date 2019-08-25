Zacks: Analysts Expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.30 Billion

Analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report $11.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.50 billion. T-Mobile Us posted sales of $10.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year sales of $45.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.73 billion to $45.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.77 billion to $48.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC set a $85.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

