Zacks: Analysts Expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.55 Million

Analysts expect that Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce sales of $599.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $595.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $603.70 million. Splunk reported sales of $480.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Splunk to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.91.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.56. 5,929,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.86. Splunk has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,537,131.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,126,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $266,431.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,201,876.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Splunk by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,937 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Splunk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,230 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Splunk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.